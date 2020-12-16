Pfizer vaccine could be distributed to some local hospitals as soon as tomorrow

The Pfizer vaccine could be distributed to some hospitals as soon as tomorrow.

Both AHN St. Vincent and UPMC Hamot are preparing to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine will be administered in two dosages to front-line COVID-19 employees.

Hamot officials told us that once the vaccine is distributed, five pre-selected employees are expected to receive the vaccine in the first hour of arrival.

Other area hospitals include Corry, Millcreek, and the VA Medical Center are expected to receive the Moderna Vaccine as early as December 22nd.

This as 138 patients are currently in area hospitals and 13 are currently on ventilators.

“This is an incredible milestone to reach and we are anxious to offer this highly effective and safe vaccine to our staff. We will target a two shot series to those heroes that consistently work with our COVID patients as recommended by CDC and PA Department of Health,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.