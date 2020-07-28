Phase three COVID-19 vaccine trials begin

Just six months since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the U.S., phase three trials have now begun for a new vaccine.

This vaccine was developed in just months and now the first human trials have officially begun. This new vaccine from Moderna is just one of many that companies are working on.

About 15,000 people will get a dose of this drug, while another 15,000 will be used as a control group.

The trial will compare the vaccinated people with the people who did not get the shot to see if there is a difference in the number of COVID-19 infections.

This is the first time a phase three trial has been developed so quickly, so the long-term effects are still unknown.

This, as Moderna continues to look for volunteers to participate in the trial which is the last stop before the FDA decides whether it can go on the market. China and the U.K. are also working on their own trials to help end the pandemic.

This new vaccine could be a game changer for getting back to life as we know it.