Pitmoss Soil Company encourages idea of creating your own victory garden

If you are starting to feel stir crazy inside all day, you might want to get outside and create your own victory garden.

Pitmoss, the Shark Tank winning soil company, is offering packets of seeds for vegetables with each purchase of potting mix.

Pitmoss products are being sold online at reduced prices to help new gardens during these uncertain times.

The CEO explained how the company came up with this idea of growing victory gardens.

“The victory gardens is from World War II where we will be shipping all of our food aboard to our soldiers and asking people to grow there own food at home and we thought what a perfect activity during COVID-19 while people are already at home,” said Brian Scott, CEO of Pittmoss.

CEO of Pittmoss said with people making an effort to go to the grocery store less frequently, it’s a great time to try to grow your own vegetables at home.

Scott also added that it is also the right time of year for gardening.

The soil company hopes some time spent gardening can reduce the stress some people are under right now.