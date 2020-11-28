Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for COVID-19 according to sources at the NFL Network.

Conner is currently awaiting a second test tomorrow in order to confirm the positive result.

Reports also indicate that an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing will continue within the Steelers organization in the wake of the positive results.

According to the NFL, at the moment, Tuesday night’s game remains on as scheduled.

