Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for COVID-19 according to sources at the NFL Network.

Conner is currently awaiting a second test tomorrow in order to confirm the positive result.

Reports also indicate that an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing will continue within the Steelers organization in the wake of the positive results.

According to the NFL, at the moment, Tuesday night’s game remains on as scheduled.