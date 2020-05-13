Police Unions and County Health Department over identifying COVID-19 patients now taken to court

The battle between two Police Unions and the County Health Department over identifying COVID-19 patients is now in court.

The issue in court is whether the police have a right to know the identity of COVID-19 patients when responding to a call.

The Police Union wants the names of the COVID-19 patients listed with their addresses in a 9-1-1 data base used by dispatchers. They believe that would help to ensure the safety of the responding officers.

However Director of the Erie County Health Department, Melissa Lyon, said that you should act as if everyone you come into contact with is positive for the virus.

During the hearing, the lawyers that represented the two unions of the Fraternal Order of Police Officers and ultimately the Erie Health Department is currently putting police officers and the community at risk with their policy of not releasing the names to dispatch, but only their address.

Director of the Erie County Health Department Melissa Lyon and City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny took the witness stand.

Assistant County Solicitor Adam Williams said that the County Health Department has the discretion over how much information is released about the COVID-19 patients under the disease prevention and Control law of 1955.

Currently officers are supposed to wear gloves, a mask and eye goggles while responding to a call.

Chad Vilushis who is one of the two lawyers representing the unions in the civil suit said that information equals safety.

Vilushis further explained that it is not enough to treat everyone you come into contact with as a positive case. Vilushis then referenced the case where an Erie County resident broke her isolation order and was out in public.

Vilushis said that the first to respond to that incident was not the health department, but rather an officer who could have contracted the virus then possibly spread it to the jail, police station and the community.

Both sides declined to comment following the hearing.

Judge John Mead has given both sides until next Wednesday to file written briefs and decide whether to grant the union’s request for a preliminary injunction.