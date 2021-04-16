Positive COVID-19 cases reported among unaccompanied migrant children in Erie, health department says

The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been positive cases of COVID-19 reported among the unaccompanied migrant children that arrived in Erie this week.
The county Health Department has issued the following statement:
“The Erie County Department of Health and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper are aware of positive cases of COVID-19 among the unaccompanied minor children at the Pennsylvania International Academy dorms in Summit Township.
We are working with our public health partners at the federal, state and local levels to determine how we can assist and provide appropriate resources. The Erie County Department of Health will continue to provide appropriate containment support, such as quarantine measures and contact tracing, as well as guidance and support for quarantine and isolation.
At this time, there is no identified additional risk to the community.”