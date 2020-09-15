Possible antibody drug being developed for COVID-19 announced today by UPMC

A possible breakthrough was announced today by UPMC and experts from the University of Pittsburgh relating to a possible antibody drug being developed for COVID-19.

Here is more on how this new development could be used as a treatment for COVID-19.

This antibody treatment is still being tested and developed, but researchers are saying that it could be used to treat patients with COVID-19 as well as to protect people from contracting the virus.

The meeting was led by UPMC medical professionals. During this meeting the medical professionals announced a potential drug for treating COVID-19 known as AB8.

Dr. Mellors explained that the difference between this antibody drug and the traditional vaccines.

“When we give a vaccine, we enduce a lot of different antibodies of different potency. Here with this antibody, we are giving a uniform potent bio molecule that soul function is to block the virus,” said Dr. John Mellors, Chief of Infectious Diseases at UPMC.

Though the drug is still being developed, it has been described as highly effective in treating mice and hampsters.

AB8 is also being described as both potent and safe.

Dr. Mellor stated that clinical trials require FDA approval and the timeline for this drug to enter clinical trial is early 2021.

“The cost of manufacturing antibodies is falling rapidly as the ability to produce increases and there are very few silver linings to COVID, but one of them will be the world will be prepared to produce biologists like vaccines and antibodies,” said Dr. Mellors.

Aside from AB8 there are other antibody drugs that are being developed that will hopefully be in clinical trials by the end of 2020.