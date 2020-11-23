Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner for senior members

One church in North East is making sure that residents don’t go without a meal this holiday season.

The Praise Cathedral Church of God hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner for their senior members.

Parishioners who volunteered their time helped to pull off this event.

This event is something that members have been looking forward to for the past 30 years.

Due to the pandemic they changed the setting from a sit down to a drive-thru style while still keeping the message the same, to be thankful.

“Having a thankful heart care. Don’t stop caring for people. Don’t stop giving. Keep going, you gotta keep going. This pandemic is not going to last forever. You need to figure out ways to keep going despite the limitations. Just keep going,” said Pam Grove, Wife of Pastor Mike Grove.

Over 300 meals were given out. Aside from the meals, gifts were also given out.