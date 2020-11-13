Prep vs. Wyoming Valley West PIAA quarterfinal game postponed due to COVID-19; Ramblers advance to next round

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Friday’s Prep vs. Wyoming Valley West game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Prep-Villa announced on Twitter today that tonight’s game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Wyoming Valley West.

Cathedral Prep now advances to the state semifinals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar