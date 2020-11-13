Prep vs. Wyoming Valley West PIAA quarterfinal game postponed due to COVID-19; Ramblers advance to next round

Friday’s Prep vs. Wyoming Valley West game has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Cathedral Prep now advances to the state semifinals.
