Preppy Pickle puts a twist to face masks

As face masks become the newest fashion trend, one local business is helping to make sure your’s sticks out a little.

Face masks by no means are stylish, but the Preppy Pickle is hoping to make them so everyone will want to wear one.

We’ve seen black and blue face masks, but what about a Frozen theme or even a Penn State theme? The team over at Preppy Pickle has created just that.

“It’s a way of, I hate to say making masks is exciting, but making masks is exciting,” said Christen Myers from Preppy Pickle.

In addition to exciting fabrics outside of a traditional solid color, they also embroider logos and names on the mask.

Since last Thursday the company has rolled out the new product and has already received nearly 150 orders.

“Now it’s a logistics thing with the fabric becoming more and more scares locally. We’re going to offer the customization as well as the custom fabrics as long as we can,” said Jeff Newell from Preppy Pickle.

One local attorney who spends most of his days here at the Erie County Courthouse decided to give the mask a try as he felt it provided some uniqueness.

“I thought to add some level of professionalism and identity was to have a mask with our name and logo on it,” said Alan Natalie from Natalie Law Firm.

Attorney Allan Natalie said that it’s great to promote the usage of wearing a face mask and also getting the firms name out there.

“We have given away our shirts for promotional purposes.I encourage my family and my clients to wear it and share it. I could see that kind of effort or promotion with face masks,” said Natalie.

A clever spin on something that tends to be lackluster, as shown they have a variety of fabrics that will last as long as the material does.