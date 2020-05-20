Presbyterian Seniorcare Network confirms first Erie case of novel coronavirus COVID-19

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network verified late today that one employee from its Elmwood Gardens skilled nursing community in Erie tested positive for COVID-19.

This individual, who has worked for Elmwood Gardens for about one year as a Certified Nursing Aide (CNA), has not been at work since Monday, May 11th.

The individual is quarantined at home and following appropriate medical guidance.

As part of the Contact Tracing process, four co-workers have been identified who may have been in direct contact with the team member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Although these four team members are not currently experiencing any symptoms, testing will be done as required by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

With the safety of residents and staff as its utmost priority, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has decided to test all 76 residents from both the personal care and skilled nursing communities of Elmwood Gardens as well as its approximately 120 employees.

“Although we do not have any residents or team members who are exhibiting any COVID-19 related symptoms, we decided to err on the side of caution and provide the opportunity for everyone to be tested,” said Bobbie Gray, Vice President of Care Communities.

Testing of all Elmwood Gardens residents and staff is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 20 and be completed by Friday, May 22nd.

“Typically it can take anywhere from three to five days to get test results back so we wanted to be able to get as much done before the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Gary noted.

Team members as well as residents and their family members were made aware of the testing plan through communications that was completed today.

Since the start of the pandemic, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has been aggressive about implementing screening protocols, infection control procedures and visitor restrictions in accordance with federal, state and local guidance.

“While one case is one case too many, we have been blessed by the vigilance of our staff and the cooperation and support of our residents and family members. We are constantly updating and adjusting our protocols and procedures as the guidance and learnings continue to evolve, and our education to residents, family members and our staff is ongoing,” Gray added.