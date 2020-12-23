President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, including stimulus checks of $2,000

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) President Donald Trump called on Congress to amend the current COVID-19 relief bill, saying he wants $600 direct payments to be increased to $2,000.

The president made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter where he criticized the bill as a “disgrace.”

“Among the more than 5,000 pages in this bill, which nobody in Congress has read because of its length and complexity, it’s called the COVID Relief Bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID,” Trump said.

Trump listed several overseas spending measures he claimed were contained in the bill while highlighting the struggles facing small business owners.

He concluded the message by calling on Congress to increase the amount of the direct payments to $2,000 — or $4,000 for a couple — to “immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation.”

Trump warned the responsibility of passing the future coronavirus stimulus legislation could fall on the shoulders of the next administration — which he hinted could be his.

The president did not expressly say he was vetoing bill.

Both the House and Senate have left the Capitol.

