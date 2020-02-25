Breaking News
Country’s first Intelligence Hall of Fame to be located at Mercyhurst University
Live Now
WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

President Trump asks for emergency funding to fight coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

President Trump is asking for emergency funding from congress to address the coronavirus outbreak that has infected tens of thousands around the world.

The president’s $2.5 billion request is money that could, in part, be used to develop a vaccine.

This comes after reported outbreaks in Milan, Italy and school closings in parts of Iran.

The deadly virus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, killing more than 2,600 people as its impact has spread to 32 countries worldwide.

“It’s not the case number and the death number that really is important here. We have to look at how many are exposed, how many are infected, how many of those infected actually develop symptoms, how many of those people are then tested and test positive. Then, we can calculate a severity rate and a fatality rate. Right now, all of those numbers have been elusive,” said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, World Health Organization (WHO).

Here in the U.S., there have been 53 confirmed cases. The virus is also being blamed for a stock market plunge after the Dow lost more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in two years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar