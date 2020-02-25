President Trump asks for emergency funding to fight coronavirus outbreak

President Trump is asking for emergency funding from congress to address the coronavirus outbreak that has infected tens of thousands around the world.

The president’s $2.5 billion request is money that could, in part, be used to develop a vaccine.

This comes after reported outbreaks in Milan, Italy and school closings in parts of Iran.

The deadly virus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, killing more than 2,600 people as its impact has spread to 32 countries worldwide.

“It’s not the case number and the death number that really is important here. We have to look at how many are exposed, how many are infected, how many of those infected actually develop symptoms, how many of those people are then tested and test positive. Then, we can calculate a severity rate and a fatality rate. Right now, all of those numbers have been elusive,” said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, World Health Organization (WHO).

Here in the U.S., there have been 53 confirmed cases. The virus is also being blamed for a stock market plunge after the Dow lost more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in two years.