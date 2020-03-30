President Trump extends social distancing guidelines through April 30th

President Trump says he is extending social distancing guidelines for another month.

He says modeling shows the peak of the coronavirus outbreak will hit in about two weeks.

He adds that he hopes the country will be in a state of recovery by June.

The president spoke from the rose garden Sunday saying he will extend the guidelines until April 30th.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won. That would be the greatest loss of all. Therefore, the next two weeks and during this period it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines,” said President Trump.

The president now says his hope of an Easter re-opening was just aspirational.

He also says he doesn’t think social distancing guidelines will relax in certain regions ahead of April 30th.