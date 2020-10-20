President Trump heading to Erie today; some express concerns of a ‘superspreader’ event

As supporters of President Trump wait in anticipation for today’s rally, some have concerns that it could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Thousands are expected to make way to the Erie Airport Tuesday to hear from President Trump.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says this comes as Erie County has seen a decrease in cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.

Some locals say they plan on wearing a mask at the rally, but they are also choosing to go because they want to hear what the president has to say and show support.

“I know we are going through a hard time in our country, but to me to be able to live in the freedom that we live in, to me that definitely outweighs the fear of what this pandemic has brought to everybody in our country,” said Aaron Byers, North East resident.

Those who registered for the event did have to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of exposure to COVID-19.