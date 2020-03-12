President Trump suspends travel between U.S. and Europe for 30 days

President Donald Trump has outlined a series of moves prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic tonight, which is now headlined by a European travel ban.

President Trump addressing the nation from the Oval Office tonight on the same day that the World Health Organization is now calling the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. Tonight, Trump suspended all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days starting on Friday. However, this will not include the United Kingdom.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.” President Trump said.

Trump also announcing tonight that he has taken emergency action to provide workers financial relief.

“This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to coronavirus.” Trump said.