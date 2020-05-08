Presque Isle begins to reopen facilities under Yellow Phase

Presque Isle State Park will begin their reopening process today.

The park operations manager explained that 12 restroom facilities will open along with the marinas.

Preparations of cleaning and disinfecting of the bathrooms took place along with gearing up for boat lifts.

As more people prepare to head to the park, workers want people to still follow social distancing guidelines.

Presque Isle is also hoping to reopen the park office at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on a limited scale on May 15th.