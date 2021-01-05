Presque Isle Downs and Casino reopens after recent COVID restrictions are lifted

Local restaurants and gyms aren’t the only businesses affected by the recent COVID restrictions being lifted.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino reopened this evening after weeks of being closed.

We went over to Presque Isle Downs and Casino where they opened their doors just recently.

At 4 p.m. the casino reopened after being closed for four weeks. Throughout the pandemic there has been a lot of back and forth here due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Presque Isle Downs and Casino has been closed since Governor Tom Wolf’s last restrictions went into effect on December 12th.

Today they have reopened their doors with previous restrictions still in place. These restrictions include mask wearing and social distancing markers.

We spoke to Kevin O’Sullivan, the General Manager of the casino on how these last couple of months have been tough on the casino.

O’Sullivan also spoke about how the crowds looked today after the recent shutdown and how the casino is once again excited to be open for business. O’Sullivan also spoke about the changes in the terms of operations.

We also spoke to Jennifer Lee, the director of Marketing for the casino. Lee Spoke about what it means for the casino to be open once again while also still having COVID-19 restrictions in place.

There is constant sanitization of the surfaces and materials at the casino and masks are also required at all times.