Presque Isle Downs and Casino to open races in few weeks

Presque Isle Downs is opening the the barn area in a few weeks so horses and trainers can prepare for races.

Here is more on why Presque Isle Downs has not been able to open.

The Erie County Department of Health put restrictions in place which will delay the opening of the backside at Presque Isle Downs until Monday July 13th.

The opening of Presque Isle Downs has been postponed for a few weeks now. County executive Kathy Dahlkemper said some horse trainers may have traveled to COVID-19 hotspots.

“Those that are coming with the horses are from many of the states where we have very high COVID-19 cases going on right now. For example Florida is one of those states that a number of these people will be coming from,” said Kathy Dahlkemper (D) Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper added that she recommended that Vice President and General Manager of the casino, Kevin O’Sullivan meets with the Erie County Department of Health.

“I recommend that he speak with my staff at the Erie County Department of Health, those staff members from the environmental division that has been helping businesses to get advice,” said Dahlkemper.

One horse trainer said that she has been waiting for horses like this one to race at Presque Isle Downs.

“We were supposed to be on track on the 8th and it was supposed to be open welcoming the horses to the back inside of the 9th. We were supposed to be on the track, galloping, training, getting ready on the 27th running,” said Kathy Rozantz, Horse trainer.

Now Rozantz said that she does not know when the races will begin.

“It’s really hurting the local people. We’ve been waiting all year for the track to open and instead of 100 days of racing now it’s down to 50 and we don’t even now if they’re gonna keep cutting it down more,” said Rozantz.

Starting Monday July 6th at 6 a.m., Presque Isle Downs and Casino is temporarily going smoke free to better protect employees and guests from COVID-19.