Presque Isle Partnership announces all 2020 summer fundraising events are canceled

Presque Isle Partnership has announced that all 2020 summer fundraising events hosted by the partnership are canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The following events are canceled:

Presque Isle Poker Paddle (5/31)

UPMC Sunset Music Series (6/10, 6/17, 6/24, 7/08, 7/15)

Discover Presque Isle (7/24, 7/25, 7/26)

Presque Isle Triathlon (8/08)

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of the Presque Isle community, including our partners, staff, supporters, performers, participants, vendors and volunteers,” said Jon DeMarco – Executive Director for the Presque Isle Partnership. “The community’s trust and confidence in this difficult decision is appreciated and we will truly miss the joy that comes with hosting these Erie traditions in 2020.”

The partnership says that alternative programming is not being explored and that they want to focus on conserving resources and developing plans for the 100th anniversary celebration of the peninsula becoming a state park in 2021.

You can visit https://www.discoverpi.com/ for more information.