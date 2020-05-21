Presque Isle prepares for Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend is shaping up differently than years past due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Presque Isle State Park Manager Matt Greene says visitors are permitted on the beaches, but not in the water. Visitors can still cook out and mingle with family members as long as social distancing occurs.

Greene added that they plan on seeing higher than usual numbers this year with a lack of attractions open in the area.

“Because of COVID-19 our beaches are currently closed through June 5th as we wait for guidance on swimming from the Department of Health,” said Matt Greene, operations manager, Presque Isle State Park.

Lifeguards will be on duty to assist with emergencies. There will be limited restrooms open at each of the day-use areas. Visitors are also asked to wear masks.