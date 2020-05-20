Presque Isle prepares for Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend is shaping up differently than years past due to the ongoing pandemic.

We take a look at how Presque Isle State Park has adjusted.

Memorial Day Weekend on the peninsula traditionally means grilling out, large gatherings for families and swimming at the beach.

This year, you can still cook out and mingle with family members, but there will be no swimming.

Park Manager Matt Greene said that visitors are permitted on the beaches, just not in the waters.

“Because of COVID-19, beaches are currently closed through June 5th as we wait for guidance on swimming from the Department of Health,” said Matt Greene, Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Lifeguards will be on duty to assist with emergencies. There will be limited restrooms open at each of the day-use areas.

Visitors are asked to mask up and keep socially distant from non-family members.

“We always try to educate people first. Explain to them why they need to do this and how it helps them out. We don’t plan on coming down hard on anybody,” said Greene.

Greene added that they plan on seeing higher than usual numbers this year with a lack of attractions open in the area.

Opening for the first time this season, the Yellow Bike Rental Company who is taking extra safety precautions to ensure their customers are safe while renting.

Among several changes, there are separate lines to rent and return to decrease the amount of interactions between customers. Only one customer will be permitted inside the building at a time.

“In terms of safety, we’ve done everything possible to do. I don’t think you can get much more social distancing than riding a bicycle. I think we have a unique opportunity here,” said Lou Kwiatkowski, Co-Owner of Yellow Bike Rental Company.

The bicycle rental company opens this Friday.