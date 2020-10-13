Presque Isle sees attendance numbers spike during COVID-19

The beauty of Presque Isle State Park continues to be a remedy for the COVID-19 blues, in what could be record breaking fashion.

This year has seen hundreds of thousands more visitors to the park than in recent year’s past.

Park staff members said that the reason why is more than likely the dry Summer weather and the lack of other things to do during the economic shutdown.

“The beaches were there for swimming when the schools were closed. It’s always easy to get family out and have a picnic in a relatively safe manner, hike trails, get on the beach for a little while. So we’ve been seeing these increasing numbers since almost the beginning of the shutdown back in March,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager of Presque Isle.

Park attendance in 2020 is already surpassing all of last year with well over 4 million visitors already.