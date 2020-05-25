Presque Isle sees residents and tourists during holiday while setting pandemic guidelines

Warm weather as well as the holiday is bringing people to Presque Isle this Memorial Day.

Today has been one of the warmest days of the year. This has brought out both local residents as well as tourists to the beaches at Presque Isle State Park.

Presque Isle is now having five of their beaches open to the public with limited access.

This means that visitors are allowed to be in the water no further than ten feet from the shore.

A lifeguard manager said that they have limited their staff while keeping a few lifeguards on some of the beaches in case of an emergency.

“We have a couple of guards on each beach and they’re there in case of emergencies. Obviously we are trying to keep people to follow the guidelines that are in place and we’re letting people know that you can be on the beach,” said John Dahlstrand, Lifeguard Manager.

Visitors at Presque Isle State Park said that going to the beach even if it is limited offers a nice escape from the prolonged cabin fever they’ve experienced.

“You can’t stay in the house 24 hours a day. You got to get out of the house and have some comfort,” said Keith Everson Sr, Beach Goer.

Everson added that visiting Presque Isle State Park with his family was much needed comfort.

Another beach goer said that spending time at the beach has lifted his spirits.

“Everybody needed this not only myself, but other people. You know I see a lot of people out here now and they’re practicing social distancing which is good,” said Jason Kehren, beach goer.

Some beach goers said that it is still possible to enjoy the great weather at Presque Isle despite the parks limitations and safety guidelines.