Presque Isle State Park closes beaches until June 6th

Memorial Day weekend is typically a time to look forward to the beaches at Presque Isle, but not this year. Here is a look at some of the changes headed to the state park.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that swimming beaches will remain closed until June 6th.

This announcement leaves beach goers hopeful that those visiting will continue social distancing.

A favorite season in Erie is set to look very different this year. This leaves residents hopeful that if people play by the rules, others can enjoy a day at the beach or a walk in the park.

“You have to adapt when you have unusual circumstances like we’ve had. If everyone adapts and plays ball like they’re supposed to, then we will have a good summer,” said Greg Cermak, Erie Resident.

The sign of summer has lead the DCNR to state that people will want to visit places like Presque Isle, but they want this to happen safely.

As the weather turns warmer, DCNR anticipates even greater numbers of people will be looking for opportunities to be outdoors to connect with nature and exercise for good health.

As staffing allows and with the appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety, we are working to reopen our state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all of the benefits associated with being outdoors.

Residents say they’d like to see as many beaches open as possible this summer. This way they can socially distance.

“I believe keep it open. People can’t be caged in. People need to be let loose,” said Joseph Kupniewski, Erie Resident.

Other people are left hopeful that there is a new appreciation for what we have here in Erie County no matter when the park is fully reopen.

“Everybody loves our beach. We have such a beautiful place and sometimes we don’t appreciate it, but I think because of this we will appreciate it more,” said Kathy Polito, Millcreek Resident.