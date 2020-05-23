Presque Isle State Park prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

During Memorial Day weekend, Presque Isle State Park is prepared for a busy weekend.

Traditionally, the peninsula is a hot spot for weekend plans. This year however, park officials are expecting higher than normal numbers with local attractions being shut down.

The beaches are open, however the lake and bay are off limits.

One Erie resident we spoke to pointed out that people are doing the best they can with what they’ve got.

“I think everybody is trying to do the best they can do with the pandemic. When you’re swimming you can’t be six feet apart. You’re on each other while splashing and making friends. I think it was a good idea,” said Madison Brochey, Erie Resident.

Presque Isle beaches are expected to be open for swimming in early June.