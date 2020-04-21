Presque Isle State Park remains closed because of wind and high water levels







Presque Isle State Park is closed once again, thanks to mother nature.

This marks the second week in a row the park has closed due to wind and high water levels.

The park says they will be monitoring the levels throughout the day.

Water is beginning to cover different areas of the park, including the multi-purpose trail, leading those looking to enjoy a morning walk or even an afternoon lunch to turn around at the entrance.

“I had a doctors appointment and after the appointment I went and got breakfast to-go at McDonald’s. I was going to go down and sit, eat and enjoy enjoy my breakfast in the parking lot and unfortunately that is closed. I wanted to see the high water,” said Pat Long, Waterford resident.

It is unclear at this time when the park will reopen.