Presque Isle State Park reopens after damage from high winds and flooding

Presque Isle State Park has re-opened all the way to the Perry monument and beach 10.

For the second time in one week, workers at Presque Isle were back out cleaning debris left from high winds and flooding earlier today. We take a look at the damage and what it means to the park.

Locals were forced to turn away from Presque Isle State Park despite a mostly sunny afternoon.

“I usually take a drive down here and just drive around everyone has the same thing boredom, but I don’t know what’s going on here today,” said Bill Sperry, Erie Resident.

This marks the second time in a week the high winds and water forced a closure leaving some to wonder what will happen in the future if this continues even beyond the park.

“It’s just one of those things you can’t fight mother nature. Long range if this continues I think the Bayfront development that they have done with the Sheraton and all of the Convention Center and everything those investments are all at risk right now,” said Pat Long, Waterford Resident.

The flooded areas are making way as the park is seeing record high levels. Something that they didn’t expect to see this early on.

“The frequency at which we are having to look at this, evaluate and determine which parts of the park need closed or if the whole park needs closed is a little bit more than what I would have thought at this point in April. We fully expect to be in that mode in May,” said Matt Greene, Presque Isle State Park Operations Manager.

These high waters are having a rising impact on some of the most used assets of the park.

“Just keeping an eye on the weather knowing if we have a pretty windy day or small craft advisory chances are that we are probably going to have to close some things around the park and try to make your plans accordingly off of that,” said Greene.

Green explained that the park is continuing to track from the efforts used for clean-up and closures in case of being eligible for more funding from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

The hope is to reopen the park at some point on Wednesday.

Greene did go on to explain that the park would normally have an additional 30 workers at this time, but due to COVID-19 they were unable to bring on the seasonal staff.