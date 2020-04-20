Protesters gather at Perry Square to demand re-opening of Pennsylvania’s economy

Hundreds of people gathered at Perry Square to demand the re-opening of Pennsylvania’s economy.

Many protesters expressed their concerns on what the shutdown has had on their small businesses.

Here is how protesters say that voicing their concerns could help end the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Advocates for re-opening small businesses say this protest is just one way to help state leaders understand how this shutdown has taken a major toll on business owners.

More than 100 people assembled in Perry Square over in downtown Erie to protest the shutdown of non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania.

Many of the protesters that gathered were wearing masks while carrying their own hand made signs and American flags throughout the park.

Some people in attendance however were not wearing masks and not necessarily keeping a six feet social distance from one another.

Advocates for reopening the Pennsylvania economy said that small businesses all across the commonwealth are suffering and it is time for them to get back to work.

Some protesters in attendance added that they can still take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus without risking their business and even their livelihoods.

“Our economy has already been shutdown long enough. Private business are shutdown, but yet corporate businesses like Walmart and Home Depot are allowed to stay open, but your local hardware store is not allowed to do so. Even when there was proposed bills to allow customers one at a time to come in, the governor shut it down,” said Justin Dillon, Event Organizer.

Coming up on our station FOX66 at 10 p.m. and JET24 at 11 p.m. you’ll hear from the small business owners about their frustrations from this shutdown.