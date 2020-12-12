Protesters gather in Perry Square to protest new COVID restrictions

A few people gathered in Perry Square this afternoon to protest the new COVID-19 restrictions.

The protest started at noon when some people gathered in Perry Square. Some people were holding signs and some were even armed with guns.

One protester said that one of his family members is now currently unemployed as a result of the shut down.

The protester said that he is concerned for the family member as well as the many residents in Pennsylvania who work in the food service industry.

“People aren’t allowed to work and make money like everyone should be able to in America because it is deemed unessential or too dangerous to be done and the fact that it’s one of my family members, I take that very personally,” said Shawn Murphy, Protesting COVID Restrictions.

One of the organizers said that they plan to have another protest next weekend.