Protests to encourage leaders to reopen the economy planned in Erie and Harrisburg

Protests are being planned in Erie and Harrisburg today, Monday, April 20th, to encourage leaders to reopen Pennsylvania’s economy.

Concerned citizens will come together to peacefully protest against lock down restrictions continuing beyond May 1st.

The protesters insist it is not sustainable to continue a lock down because the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible.

The protest planned in Erie will take place in Perry Square at 3 p.m. Monday.

In her daily news conference, the state Secretary of Health said the protest is fine as long as protesters follow guidelines.