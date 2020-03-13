PSAC announces all spring sports postponed

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced all spring sports will be postponed.

They have released the following statement:

“In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the spring semester is suspended, effective immediately.

Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease.

In addition, all countable related athletic activities (CARA) are suspended until March 30, at which time the Board of Directors will review a proposal from the Athletics Administrators to permit or suspend CARA for the remainder of the semester.”