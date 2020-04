The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are discussing their role in the Commonwealth’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During a conference call, Lt. Scott Price of the Pennsylvania State Police said they are taking extra precautions to protect those in the line of duty.

Each patrol trooper will be given a COVID-19 “go bag,” which includes masks, gloves and sanitizers.

The equipment is to be used as needed when responding to a call where COVID-19 exposure is expected.