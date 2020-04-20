1  of  2
PSP spring and summer youth camps cancelled

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that spring and summer youth camps are cancelled because of COVID-19.

“Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp have deep roots in our department and are a source of pride for the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible every year,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This decision was made with the health and safety of all attendees, staff, and community partners in mind. We look forward to resuming the programs in 2021.”

Cancellation of the 2020 Elmer Hafer American Legion State Police National Guard Youth Camp (State Police Youth Week) was announced by the American Legion earlier this month.

For more information on State Police Youth Week, visit pa-legion.com.

For more information on Sunny Day Camp, visit sunnydaycamp.org.

For more information on Camp Cadet and the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

