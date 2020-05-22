Public masses can begin again June 1st with protocols in place

Bishop Lawrence Persico has given priests permission to hold public mass again.

The head of the Erie Diocese made that announcement during a virtual town hall Thursday night.

Brian Wilk was live this afternoon from outside the St. Mark Center with more.

Bishop Persico says it is up to each priest to decide whether or not their church will hold mass in public.

Anyone attending will have to wear a face mask, social distance by sitting in every third pew and refrain from gathering in groups.

There will also be protocols put in place for receiving communion and placing donations in the collection basket.

Public mass will begin again on June 1st.