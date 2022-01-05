Quality of Life Learning Center teams up with LECOM for COVID-19 testing site

Lines were stretched outside of the Quality of Life Learning Center on January 6th for free COVID testing.

The learning center and LECOM teamed up to fight back against the virus.

Here is more on the cause of the long lines and what individuals have to say on testing with rising cases.

Testing sites are seeing more individuals looking to get tested as numbers continue to spike for COVID-19 cases.

The Quality of Life Learning Center held a free testing site in the community this morning for anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19.

The holidays have come to a close. This means that COVID testing sites are seeing longer lines and more positive tests.

The Quality of Life Learning Center in Erie held a free COVID testing site to respond to the community’s demands for tests.

“We see an explosion of testing, anxiety, and concern on our citizens part and their ability to access testing. We also see an increase in positives which also is concerning to the community,” said Gary Horton, CEO, Urban Erie Community Development Corporation & MCIC Partner.

The main cause for the the increasing tests and positive cases, holiday gatherings.

“We’ve learned from the virus that spread follows holidays. It follows family gatherings and group settings and we’ve just gone through a holiday season. So it is expected that the spread would increase and the demand would increase for testing,” said Horton.

Individuals waiting in line deem it of high priority to get tested often during the rising cases.

“I go on a regular basis only because of my job. I work at a gym and I’m exposed to people like that, and then I’m getting ready to go on a trip on a cruise so I have to definitely make sure that I’m out of harms way and I feel that everybody no matter what whether you’re fully vaccinated or anything should get tested on a regular basis,” said Marie Bonds Boykin, Getting Tested This Morning.

Testing and vaccinations are important for adults, but kids also see it as a way to stay safe.

“I think it’s very important because if you get COVID then you’ll get your whole family and some of your friends will get sick,” said Alex Kloecker, Getting Tested.

Horton said that there is no one size fits all when it comes to in-person testing or at home testing as long as everyone is being responsive to the virus.