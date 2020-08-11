Questioning COVID-19 on a death certificate

As coronavirus deaths continue to rise locally, especially in area nursing homes, local families are concerned with COVID-19 being listed on their loved ones death certificate.

The question is how do you know if COVID-19 was the reason for their death? This was the case with one Erie funeral home.

Jack Martin of Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home has been in the business since 2001. Martin said lately some are finding it hard to believe COVID-19 is the reason for their loved ones death.

“We’ve had a couple of cases where doctors have put down COVID to come find out they didn’t die of COVID,” said Jack Martin of Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said his office had nothing to do with deaths related to COVID-19.

“A true COVID death, like HIV and all kinds of other conditions are natural deaths. They don’t fall under the coroners preview,” said Cook.

A doctor at UPMC Hamot said for COVID-19 to be listed as a reason of death, the individual must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death. From there pathology will determine if COVID-19 was the reason.

“We evaluate the condition of the patient. If they come with a respiratory disease, that ultimately triggers the case toward death. That would be considered a COVID related death,” said Ronaldo Sevilla from UPMC Hamot.

The process does have a margin for error.

“As humans, we can make mistakes. Anybody can make mistakes. It is a possibility in general to have a mistake. We have multiple layers to try and prevent those mistakes,” said Sevilla.