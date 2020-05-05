Questions remain as the county draws closer to the yellow phase

May 8th is just days away, but as the county draws closer to the yellow phase many questions remain.

The good news is that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. The county remains at 93 confirmed cases as of May 5th with 75 of the cases recovering.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper however said that there are still many questions that need to be answered by the state.

The county has learned that funerals can now be attended as long as state guidelines are followed. Hair salons will now be opened to sell products, but not to cut hair.

As some restrictions are lifted, the County Health Department is expecting to see a double or tripling of positive cases.

“We are treading uncharted territory together. We all want to reopen Erie County as soon as quickly and efficiently as possible. The number one priority is the health and safety of our community,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The State Health Department has back tracked on their masking policy.

Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said that masks are not required during the yellow phase with the exception of workers at area businesses and community members while shopping.