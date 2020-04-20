Reaction to the first day of the Pennsylvania mask order

Today is the first day it is required to wear masks at essential businesses. Action News spoke to shoppers at a local grocery store to see how people are adjusting to these changes.

One grocery shopper at Tops said she has been wearing a mask to essential businesses since the Stay at Home order started on April 1st.

“This was nothing new for me. I’m just glad to see that it is a mandatory thing, because you do see other people that have issues that are coughing or whatever and no protection on,” said Kathy Hammillbecht, shopper at Tops.

The grocery shopper added that though most people in the stores were wearing masks, not all customers were.

She also said she hopes that employees of essential businesses speak up and demand that all customers must wear a mask to enter the facility.