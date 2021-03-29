Real estate agent speaks out about the current state of the real estate market during the pandemic

Due to the pandemic, people are staying put in their home making the market for buying houses scarce than what it was in the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Marsha Marsh Real Estate, there is a lack of houses to offer and at this time last year they could have 1200 listings, and now the real estate company has 300.

Marsh said that since being in this industry in the 80’s, she has never seen the market like this before.

“I hade one listed a week or so ago and we put it on the market Friday night on Saturday we had 22 showings. We got five offers at 5:00. We just said no more five offers is enough,” said Marsha Marsh, Owner of Marsha Marsh Real Estate.

Marsh also said that people are starting to invest in new construction because of how low the interest rates are.