Realtors find a new form of selling houses during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing realtors to get creative if they plan on selling homes during the pandemic. Local realtors seemed to have found a new form of selling.

Realtors say that this is the busiest time of the year for both home buyers and sellers. The only problem is they cannot meet with clients or tour houses.

“This is frustrating. We can’t help people and we want to be helping people. Right now we just can’t do it the way we want to do it,” said Mark Kibbe, President of Greater Erie Board of Realtors.

President of the Greater Erie Board of Realtors Mark Kibbe has been in the business of selling homes for about ten years now. He said neither he nor his fellow realtors ever expected something like COVID-19.

“We’re commission based so it makes it tough when you can’t show homes and meet with clients which is pretty much what we’ve been told to do,” said Corey Barbato of RE/MAX Real Estate Group.

Corey Barbato has been a realtor for eight years and says he does not see COVID-19 crashing the real estate market.

“I see it as a more of a stop or pause. Interest rates are still good. People are still interested in buying homes, we’re pretty much on pause right now,” said Barbato.

“It hasn’t stopped the businesses. We’re getting like everyone else a little creative. We’re doing a lot of things virtually. You can sign documents and we can put things on the internet,” said Kibbe.

Both Kibbe and Barbato say the pandemic has pushed realtors to become more creative in the way they are listing and showing houses. They are now unitizing photos and videos sent by the seller.

“We realtors tend to be resilient. I think most of the folks are going to be ready to go and be able to ride this out one way or another,” said Kibbe.

You can still meet with a realtor if you are looking to sell or buy a home. Many are turning to sites like Zoom for meetings.