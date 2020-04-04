Recap: County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides daily COVID-19 report

In case you missed it: Here is the full report given by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper on the daily COVID-19 update in Erie County.

The county executive announced today that there is a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Erie County. The individual is in their 40’s.

Erie county now has 20 positive cases of COVID-19 along with 573 negative cases.

The state of Pennsylvania has seen 1,597 new cases and 34 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

It was announced yesterday by Governor Tom Wolf that everyone in Pennsylvania should wear a mask if they have to leave their house for any reason.

Different types of masks are available and the public should be aware of which ones are appropriate to wear. The information can be found under “resources” on the COVID-19 page of eriecountypa.gov

“Thank you to everyone in Erie County who is following the guidelines, staying home, keeping physical distances from one another and practicing good personal hygiene. Adding this extra step of wearing a mask can help us stay ahead of the spread of COVID-19 in Erie County,” said Dahlkemper.

Next week is Public Health Week where the public is encouraged to show their appreciation for Erie County Department oh Health’s practitioners, nurses, call takers, doctors and environmental health service workers.