Recent study shows COVID-19 spike in waste water

Initial results from a new testing program that uses sewage to estimate COVID-19’s spread in Erie County shows numbers that are far higher than originally believed.

The testing comes from a company called Biobot. This company found elements of the virus in human stool and will identify positives even if there are no symptoms or traditional swab testings.

The information from the testing shows that COVID-19 numbers have quadrupled during Erie County’s yellow phase.

The last sample has shown numbers that excess 20,000 cases.

Dr. Howard Nadworny, a retired infectious disease doctor, predicts those numbers will continue to grow in the less restrictive green phase.

“Where people are not doing the few things that work, we are going to be seeing it spreading faster and we will eventually see more people in the hospital and we will eventually see more people dying,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Doctor.

Dr. Nadworny believes that Erie County’s numbers were down at first because the elderly and immune compromised took the threat seriously.