A recent survey from the CDC is raising some concerns about virtual learning.

Researchers found that it can actually be damaging to a child’s mental and emotional health.

The CDC survey looked at more than 1,200 parents with children between the ages of five and twelve years old.

Researchers discovered kids who were doing virtual learning full-time or in a hybrid model were more likely to struggle with their mental, emotional, and physical health.

That was due in part to a lack of socialization, less physical activity, and not spending as much time outside.

The survey also showed that virtual learning had a negative impact on parents as they reported experiencing emotional distress along with other issues including job stability concerns and child care challenges.

“When everything sort of stopped at first we thought this is going to be brief, we can handle this. We can do six weeks. And then the six went to twelve and then four months and then six months, to where it got really discouraging for a lot of kids,” said Dr. Vanessa Jensen, PSYD, Child Psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Researchers from the study suggested more needs to be done to ensure that kids can safely return to the classroom.

Researchers also said that students learning virtually may need additional support to help them cope.