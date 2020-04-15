Recognizing the front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

They are the unsung front line heroes, check out clerks to food delivery workers, who are also risking their health working with the public, often without recognition.

The essential workers are out there during this difficult time. While their jobs might be more difficult than usual, many are thankful to be a help.

“I feel like I am just really lucky and I am happy to be able to help out the community. I am glad that I have a job that I can help people.” said Eva Yochim.

Yochim stocks shelves and works in the grocery section at the Whole Foods Co-Op. She says that this has been hard to get used to.

“We are trying as hard as we can to keep everything as clean as possible. We have upped our sanitization and everything. Everybody wears gloves and masks. We are trying our best. It has been hard to get used to, though.” Yochim said.

One cashier says it can be stressful because a lot of people come in at one time. This ends up causing long lines. She is thankful to help people.

“I feel pretty good because a lot of people don’t have jobs right now, but I am a person that does so I can give them their groceries and help them eat at home.” said Julianna Tate, a cashier at Bello’s Shur-Fine Food Mart.

Julianna says that when customers show their appreciation, it makes her day.

“They say they really appreciate me which makes my day a lot better. With all the ‘stressfulness’ and say thank you for coming in and working and being an essential worker and things like that.” Tate said.

Both stores are taking extra precautions to keep customers and workers safe.