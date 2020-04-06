Red Cross continues to help those in need

The Red Cross is continuing to help the community during this time of need.

The organization says if there is a disaster they are still responding, but are taking necessary precautions.

For example, instead of providing housing for people, through a shelter volunteers are looking to get those in need in a hotel.

In addition, instead of case workers doing face to face interviews they are social distancing themselves and calling those in need to figure out how they can help.

The Red Cross explained that something you can do to help the community is donate blood.

“Within Pennsylvania as a whole there have been 822 drives cancelled, that’s 23,582 units of blood that haven’t been donated. When you factor in that every unit of blood donated can save up to three lives, we are really encouraging that it is as important as ever before to make that donation,” said Lisa Landis, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications, Red Cross.

For a list of blood drives in the area you can visit RedCrossblood.org.