(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The American Red Cross is resuming COVID-19 antibody testing.

The Red Cross announced Thursday it has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Antibody testing shows if a donor’s immune system has produced COVID-19 antibodies from a previous vaccination or infection.

Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies can be used as convalescent plasma for those with weakened immune systems.

With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may be beneficial to immunocompromised patients. The Red Cross is resuming the program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or online at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross also remains in critical need of blood or platelet donations to ensure the blood supply is at the levels it needs to be.

To make an appointment, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).