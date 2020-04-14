Red Letter continues meal deliveries to first responders

Red Letter Hospitality was at it once again while delivering 155 meals to several departments at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Over the last three weeks Red Letter has delivered over 5300 meals to area first responders.

To this day there has been about 10 sponsors helping to fund the effort.

“We would love to continue this effort. There is a high demand for different organizations and first responders to receive these meals. We want to keep everyone doing their part and trying their best to help the community,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a meal can reach out to Red Letter Hospitality.