Redevelopment Authority gives 1.2 million dollars to help COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Loan Fund

Coronavirus
The Redevelopment Authority has given 1.2 million dollars to the COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Loan Fund which has helped out 28 businesses.

The goal of the loan funding was to fill a gap until the federal funding became available.

Originally a million dollars was available for the program, however, later on it grew to 1.3 million dollars. On average of the 28 businesses, each received about $45,000.

“There was a huge need. The influx of applications and inquires far exceeded what we were able to provide in terms of assistance,” said Tina Megine from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The County Redevelopment Authority is nearing the end of their funding for the loan program, but is working to get more money out to businesses in need.

