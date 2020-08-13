Redevelopment Authority of the City of Meadville announces new COVID-19 Working Capital Fund for small businesses

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Meadville has announced that they have finalized guidelines for their COVID-19 Working Capital Fund applications.

This fund will target the retail/service sector impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses with less than 25 full-time employees will be eligible to apply for up to a $25,000.00, 1% interest loan to be used towards business-related operations. Loan term is 3 years. 60% of the funding will target businesses within the City of Meadville and up to 40% will target businesses within Crawford County.

You can apply on the city’s website, pick up applications at the Meadville City Building located at 894 Diamond Park, Meadville, PA 16335 or apply by contacting Maryann Menanno, Director of Community Development, at mmenanno@cityofmeadville.org or (814) 337-8200.

Please submit all applications and questions to Maryann Menanno. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.